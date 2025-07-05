Wimbledon Fans Boo Ben Shelton's Sister After Employer Revealed
On Saturday evening, Ben Shelton defeated Márton Fucsovics in the third round of Wimbledon in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-2. For the second straight year, Shelton punched his ticket to the Round of 16.
And for the second time this week, the American tennis star has had a testy exchange with the fans in London. Shelton praised his sister, Emma, but revealed her employer which drew boos from the crowd.
Shelton said, "My sister's here. She's been here for every match I've played. She's been the lucky charm. But she has work back in the U.S. starting Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley."
The crowd jeered, and Shelton quickly shut it down, "Ay ay ay! Come on now!" The banter was playful, and Emma laughed along, covering her face from embarrassment.
After today's victory, the ATP World No. 10 Shelton improved to 22-14 on the season. He will face unseeded Lorenzo Sonego in fourth round on Monday, July 7.
Shelton has a 3-1 advantage over Songeo in head-to-head matches, with the last two wins coming in this year's French Open and Australian Open.
