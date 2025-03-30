Can Iga Swiatek Catch Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Rankings After Miami Open?
On Saturday night, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets to win the Miami Open: 7-5, 6-2. It was Sabalenka's second title of the year; better yet, it was a WTA Masters 1000 event.
In tomorrow's updated WTA rankings, Sabalenka will surpass 10,000 points. The second closest will be Iga Swiatek, with a distant 7,430 points.
Swiatek admitted to feeling the pressure of the WTA Rankings during the Middle East Swing, and those frustrations boiled over during Indian Wells. Swiatek has played well this season but has been riding a title drought since the French Open.
While everyone expects Swiatek to excel in clay court season, she has almost no room for error if she wants to catch Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings.
Sabalenka will only have 1,828 points to defend in clay court season, while Swiatek must defend 4,195 points during the same time because of her dominance last year.
Is it impossible for Swiatek to catch Sabalenka? Not at all. There is a lot of tennis left to be played this season. Every Masters event is worth 1,000 points, and Grand Slams (Majors) award 2,000 points.
However, Swiatek has to start winning titles again, and Sabalenka will need to start underperforming. Currently, there is not much evidence to support both of those variables happening.
