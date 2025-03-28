Novak Djokovic's "Magic" Gloves Amaze Tennis Fans at Miami Open
Tennis fans can always count on two things from Novak Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will always defy expectations and look for every possible way to gain the slightest edge over the competition.
Djokovic's run at the Miami Open exemplifies both of those attributes. On Thursday night, Djokovic defeated Sebastian Korda to advance to the semifinal. Plus, he debuted new technology to cool his body during the match.
During a break in the action, Djokovic wore big blue gloves that appeared to be from the brand "newgo" and only cost roughly $30 online in most countries. The new equipment amazed fans and commentators alike.
Martina Navratilova offered glowing praise of the gloves during the TV broadcast, "They can lower your body temperature in like 30 seconds!"
Navratilova explained, "Put the gloves on; it cools down the blood supply, and I don't know why more people haven't been using it because the technology has been there for decades. But of course, Novak is way ahead of everybody when it comes to technology."
Navratilova laughed because the gloves were not available during her playing career but said, "But they have it now, and it's magic, and I don't know why the tournaments don't have it for all the players."
It was a smart move by Djokovic as the heat and humidity in Miami have wreaked havoc on players this week. Grigor Dimitrov needed extra time to sit down after his match on Wednesday night, and Emma Raducanu needed her vitals checked in the following match.
The 4-seed Djokovic will face the 13-seed Dimitrov in the semifinal this afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST. Players, fans, and media can expect another steamy day in South Florida. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news.
