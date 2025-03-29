First Look: Carlos Alcaraz's Nike Kit for Clay Court Season
Clay court season cannot get here soon enough for Carlos Alcaraz. The 21-year-old excels on all surfaces but needs a change of pace to help get him out of his current slump.
As always, Alcaraz will debut a new outfit on the court during the upcoming stretch of the ATP calendar. Even better, as the face of Nike, he will debut the best apparel and shoes the brand has to offer.
According to multiple accounts, Alcaraz's kit for clay court season has surfaced online. The social media channel @alcarazdaily shared pictures from the Nike website of a model wearing what is expected to be Alcaraz's kit.
According to the reports, the pictures shown above are a preview of Alcaraz's clay season kit "up to Roland Garros." So, it is possible that Alcaraz could get one more new outfit for the finale of the clay court season.
The pictures show the NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top ($70) in 'Lilac Ice/White' and the NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts ($70) in white and black.
Alcaraz will likely accessorize with Nike sweatbands and DRI-FIT socks. Additionally, we cannot forget about his process of picking out "lucky shoes" before every tournament.
Clay court season starts in late March before hitting its stride in April with the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. From there, it is clay tournaments until the French Open in late May. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
