Emma Raducanu Returns to Instagram with Miami Photo Dump
March is almost over, and what a month it was for Emma Raducanu. The British tennis star showed true resolve and ended the month in a much better place than where she began.
Raducanu returned to the action for the first time since the scary stalking incident in Dubai, changed coaches, deactivated her Instagram account, made a quarterfinal run at the Miami Open, and has now returned to social media in incredible style.
On Thursday afternoon, the day after her Miami campaign ended with a three-set loss to WTA World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, Raducanu reactivated her Instagram account and shared a positive message.
Raducanu posted a photo dump from her time in South Florida and captioned it, "Thank you Miami."
Raducanu was only off of Instagram for two weeks, but her 2.6 million followers were happy that she returned and was all smiles after everything she has been through this season. The replies were full of well-wishers congratulating Raducanu and welcoming her back.
Although Raducanu just finished her best tournament in years, the 22-year-old is going to take a beat and re-evaluate after her campaign in Miami. Raducanu is currently the World No. 60 with a record of 7-7, but she will crack the top 50 in next week's WTA Rankings.
