Can Naomi Osaka overcome a brutal draw at Indian Wells?
On Monday night, tournament organizers announced the main draw for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. While there are no easy paths in the Masters 1000 event, some draws are more challenging than others.
WTA World No. 56 Naomi Osaka is one of the players who did not get any lucky bounces with her draw. Osaka is unseeded in the event, which means no first-round bye and a well-rested opponent in the second round.
Osaka's possible path to the Indian Wells title includes No. 53 Camila Osorio in the first round and No. 21 Clara Tauson in the second round, who will be coming off of a bye. In January, Osaka retired during her match against Tauson in the ASB Classic Final.
If Osaka is able to pull off two impressive victories, her road to the title will only become more difficult. The third round could be Mirra Andreeva, followed by Elena Rybakina or Katie Boulter in the fourth round.
The quarterfinals could pit Osaka against Danielle Collins, Elina Svitolina, Jelena Ostapenko, or Jessica Pegula.
The semifinals could be either Iga Swiatek, Karolina Muchova, Paula Badosa, Qinwen Zheng, Ons Jabeur, or Marta Kostyuk.
Lastly, the other side of the draw could feature a final matchup against Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, or Anna Anisimova.
Tennis matches are not won or lost on paper, and we have already seen plenty of upsets already this season. As a four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka has what it takes to make a miracle run in Indian Wells.
Additionally, Osaka has looked much better on the court this season. She has a singles record of 5-2, with both losses being retirements due to a nagging abdominal injury.
Osaka won Indian Wells in 2018, and advanced to the third round last year as part of her comeback season from maternity leave.
Osaka faces Osorio on Wednesday morning in the first round. The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs from March 2-16, 2025.
