Carlos Alcaraz Gets Dream Draw for Wimbledon 2025
On Friday morning, tournament organizers for Wimbledon unveiled the men's and women's singles draw. Tennis fans quickly poured over the brackets to see where their favorite players landed.
It quickly became apparent that ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz received a favorable draw and has a clear path to his third consecutive singles title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
After an incredible finish to clay court season and an equally strong start to grass court season, Alcaraz is primed for another historic summer. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of Alcaraz's path to victory.
In the first round, Alcaraz will face Fognini. Alcaraz is 2-0 against Fognini. In the second round, Alcaraz will face either Oliver Tarvet or Leandro Riedi. Alcaraz has never faced either player on tour.
Should Alcaraz advance to the third round, he could face either 25-seed Felix Auger Aliassime or Jan-Lennard Struff. Alcaraz is 4-3 against Auger Aliassime and 3-1 against Struff.
The fourth round only gets slightly tougher for Alcaraz. He could face 14-seed Andrey Rublev or 24-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alcaraz is 2-1 against Rublev and 6-0 against Tsitsipas.
If Alcaraz makes it to the quarterfinal, he could face 8-seed Holger Rune, 12-seed Frances Tiafoe, 23-seed Jiri Lehecka, or 31-seed Tallon Griekspoor.
The semifinal could pit Alcaraz against members from the "sandwich generation." He could face 3-seed Alexander Zverev, 5-seed Taylor Fritz, or 9-seed Daniil Medvedev.
If Alcaraz makes it to the final, one-seed Jannik Sinner, four-seed Jack Draper, six-seed Novak Djokovic, or seven-seed Lorenzo Musetti.
Alcaraz is currently the No. 2 with a record of 42-5 with five titles. At just 22 years old, the Spanish superstar is proving himself as the most dominant player on clay and grass.
Wimbledon runs from June 30 - July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Interview: Madison Keys discusses her partnership with Brilliant Earth and personal style.
Sam Querrey discussed Alexander Bublik's consistency ahead of Wimbledon.
Nike serves classic tennis fashion with its 2025 London Collection for Wimbledon.
Watch ESPN's first commercial for Wimbledon 2025.
Emma Raducanu explained why she was overcome with emotions at the Eastbourne Open.