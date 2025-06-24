Emma Raducanu Received "Pretty Bad News" Before Eastbourne Open
On Tuesday, Emma Raducanu defeated Ann Li in three sets during their first round match at the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open: 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1.
After coming out flat in the first round, Raducanu caught fire halfway through the second set and ran away with the match. After pulling off the comeback victory, Raducanu began to cry as she received a standing ovation from fans.
Originally, tennis fans and media assumed Raducanu's tears were due to her effort. However, the WTA World No. 38 explained after the match that she is dealing with personal issues off of the court.
"I received some pretty bad news so I would like to keep it personal, if that's okay. But it was difficult and very emotional at the end and probably just a release of different emotions," Raducanu said.
British player Fran Jones was in Raducanu's coaching box for moral support. "I was at her match in Madrid, and it's nice whenever the schedule works, you know, we like to be there for each other," explained Raducanu.
"And today, obviously, she's a close friend of mine, so she kind of knew what was going on behind the scenes, and to have her support there on a day like today meant so much to me," Raducanu said of Jones' special appearance."
Raducanu concluded, "She's someone who is so intelligent about tennis and about life as well, but, you know, she did so good, and the best aim of the coach is, you know, to coach yourself out of a job. And when she left in the third set, I seemed to win through 6-1."
It is unclear what issues Raducanu is dealing with off the court. After the match, she posted multiple photos to Instagram detailing her time in Eastbourne with a caption of a white dove emoji and white heart emoji.
Raducanu is the WTA World No. 38 with a record of 16-12. She faces unseeded Maya Joint in the Round of 16 tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25.
