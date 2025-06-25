Sam Querrey on Alexander Bublik's Consistency: "He's Not That Guy Anymore"
Many standout players are in good form at the moment, but none more than Alexander Bublik. His dominant baseline play and quirky shot selections have opponents scrambling to keep up.
His recent performances in Roland Garros and the Halle Open have earned him some much-deserved spotlight. Former pro and current tennis personality Sam Querrey thinks the Kazakhstan international has what it takes to continue his dominance at Wimbledon.
"Bublik can play on the grass when he's locked in, which he seems to be more frequently now," Querrey said on the Nothing Major Show.
"He's good, he's got a massive serve, he's talented at the net, right, with like the hands and the feel, he's also talented from the baseline, he'll throw in the drop shots, he knows how to play on the grass."
Bublik made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open and bested both Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev to win the Halle Open.
However, Bublik withdrew from the Lexus Eastbourne Open yesterday, which is not entirely surprising considering his recent form. Likely, he will be resting up for what he hopes will be a very successful Wimbledon campaign.
At last year's Wimbledon, Bublik was ousted by American Tommy Paul in straight sets in the third round. Former pro Steve Johnson expressed his concern with Bublik's lack of consistency, to which Querrey replied, "He's not that guy anymore."
Bublik's playstyle is well-suited for the grass court, but he's got a lot more to prove. Taylor Fritz has had an incredible grass season thus far. Djokovic is looking to tie Federer's all-time record of Wimbledon titles, and, of course, there's the all-too-ominous threat of both Sinner and Alcaraz.
Is Bublik a Wimbledon contendor? That's certainly up for debate. What isn't, however, is that he most certainly will be one to watch no matter who he faces.
Bublik is the ATP World No. 30 with a record of 16-14. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
