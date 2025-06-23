Watch: ESPN Drops Official Trailer for Wimbledon 2025
The main draw for Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday, June 30. However, the qualifiers are already underway as the grass court prepares to hit its crescendo in London (fans can watch the qualifiers on ESPN+ this week).
To help build hype for the iconic Grand Slam tournament, ESPN has released its first promotional video for Wimbledon 2025. Tennis reporter Bastien Fachan shared the trailer on social media. Check out the epic hype video below.
The 30-second video, set to the tune of "Take Me Out" by Franz Ferdinand, shows the winners from the season's first two Grand Slams: Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Madison Keys.
From there, the 24-time Grand Slam champion and runner-up of the last two Wimbledon tournaments, Novak Djokovic, made an appearance. Then, the video splices together a montage of Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, and Aryna Sabalenka.
The hype video halts with the message of "Quiet Please" before showing the viewing options for Wimbledon. Tennis fans in the United States can catch the action on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+.
Personally, we prefer last year's hype video featuring the song "Obsessed" by Olivia Rodrigo (shown above). But it's Wimbledon, so nothing can dampen our excitement about the tournament (not even the occasional London rain).
Alcaraz aims to win a historic third straight title at Wimbledon and continue his dominance on clay and grass. Meanwhile, the women's draw will be wide open with no clear favorite on grass.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
