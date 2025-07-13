Jannik Sinner Beats Carlos Alcaraz to Win Wimbledon 2025
Five weeks to the day since Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a marathon French Open final, the Italian superstar got revenge in a decisive victory. Sinner beat Alcaraz in four sets: 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Sinner clinches his fourth Grand Slam title and snaps the five-match winning streak Alcaraz held over him entering today's highly anticipated match.
Today also marks Alcaraz's first loss in a Major final. The Spanish superstar will not win a third consecutive Wimbledon title, and will not pull off the historic feat of back-to-back titles at Roland Garros and SW19 for the second consecutive year.
After a slow start, Sinner quickly locked in and commanded the pace of the match. Sinner tallied eight aces and two double faults. He won points on just 75% and 63% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz hit 15 aces and seven double faults. He won points on just 75% and 58% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Sinner hit 56 winners and just 23 unforced errors. He was 15/18 on net points won. Conversely, Alcaraz tallied 49 winners and 31 unforced errors.
Today's match flew by in comparison to the 5.5-hour French Open final, lasting only three hours and 12 minutes.
Alcaraz was gracious in defeat, "It's always difficult to lose, even if it is the final. But first of all, I have to congratulate Jannik once again." The 22-year-old praised Sinner and his team for a great two weeks at Wimbledon.
Sinner reciprocated the respect to Alcaraz, "Thank you for the player you are. It is so difficult to play against you, but as you said, we have an amazing relationship also off the court. And on the court, we just try to build up."
Sinner complimented Alcaraz's team before adding, "Keep going. Keep pushing. You're gonna hold this many times. You have already two, so..."
After today, Sinner improves to 25-3 with two titles (both Majors) and will remain as the ATP World No. 1. Meanwhile, Alcaraz falls to 47-6 with five titles and remains as the No. 2 player in the world.
