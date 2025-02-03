Carlos Alcaraz's illness disrupted his training for Rotterdam Open
At just 21 years old, Carlos Alcaraz has already won four Grand Slam titles. However, the Alcaraz has not won an ATP tournament since the China Open in October 2024. Even worse, Alcaraz has not advanced beyond the quarterfinal of a tournament since Beijing.
With Jannik Sinner pulling out of the Rotterdam ATP 500 (called the ABN AMRO Open for sponsorship purposes), Alcaraz has been elevated to the one-seed of the tournament. Unfortunately, it will not be an easy path to victory for the Spanish superstar.
Not only does the World No. 3 face a challenging draw, but he is also battling an illness. Fans grew alarmed when they saw Alcaraz wearing a nasal strip during practice (like he did during the ATP Finals last November).
Alcaraz spoke with the media ahead of his appearance in Rotterdam and explained how a cold disrupted his preparations for the event.
"I spent a few days at home after Australia, but I got a cold. I was struggling a little bit at home. I could only train for two days, and then I had to rest until the cold got better," said Alcaraz.
He concluded on an optimistic note, "But spending time at home, it doesn't matter if you are sick, it is always great, having your family there. It allows you to be fresh mentally, to travel again."
Alcaraz will kick off his campaign in Rotterdam with a trick first-round match against World No. No 84 Botic van de Zandschulp.
The Dutch wild card upset Alcaraz in straight sets in the second round at last year's US Open. However, Alcaraz still owns a 2-1 head-to-head record against van de Zandschulp.
The ABN AMRO Open runs from February 3-9, 2025. It will be played on the indoor hard courts in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.