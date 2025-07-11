Carlos Alcaraz is "Not Thinking" About Wimbledon 3-Peat
ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is one match away from making more tennis history. On Friday afternoon, Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in four sets during their Wimbledon semifinal match: 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Alcaraz will face the winner of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, July 13. The five-time Grand Slam champion is closing in on his third consecutive Wimbledon title, and second straight summer of back-to-back champions at Roland Garros and SW19.
At just 22 years old, Alcaraz shows talent and wisdom beyond his years. During his post-match interview from Centre Court, Alcaraz was asked how he is maintaining his happiness amid his 24-match win streak and Wimbledon title defense.
Alcaraz explained, "Well, it's just not thinking about those things. I think that's the first thing. Not thinking about the winning streak, not thinking about the results at all. It's just thinking about this, this is my dream."
"My dream is just stepping on this beautiful court, just playing tennis in the most beautiful tournament in the world. That's all I try to think in every tournament, that why I try to bring the joy to the court."
While Alcaraz is trying not to get caught up in the moment, the Spanish superstar cannot ignore the other side of the draw. When asked about the match between Sinner and Djokovic, Alcaraz gave an authentic answer.
"This is one of the most exciting match-ups we have on tour at the moment - Djokovic against Jannik. So, as a huge fan of tennis, to be honest, I'm going to try to watch as much as I can," Alcaraz said.
"Right now, I have to do a lot of things: press and all that stuff. But I will try to find the time just to enjoy that match. But obviously, knowing that I have to play against one of those, I'm going to try to see it. Take tactics from that match and see who I'm going to play on Sunday."
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Wimbledon Final Preview: Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova.
Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic to make her first Wimbledon final.
Amanda Anisimova upset Aryna Sabalenka to make the Wimbledon final.
Iga Swiatek wants Prince William and Taylor Swift in Wimbledon Royal Box.