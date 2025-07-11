Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon Preview: Odds, History, Stream
The grass court campaign is nearing its thrilling conclusion, and no one could have predicted the final on the women's side: Iga Swiatek versus Amanda Anisimova.
After a dreadful clay court campaign, eighth-seeded Swiatek has found her form on her least-favorite surface. The five-time Grand Slam champion is playing in her first Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, the13th-seed Amanda Anisimova has never made a Major final.
Match Information
Coverage for the Breakfast at Wimbledon will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, July 12. This will be followed by the Ladies' Championship match at 11:00 a.m. EST. The show and the match will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ streaming app.
Head-to-Head History
Despite coming up in the same generation, Swiatek (24) and Anisimova (23) have never played each other on the WTA Tour. Their head-to-head record stands at 0-0 until after tomorrow's match.
Rankings
Swiatek began the 2025 WTA season as the World No. 2, but her title drought from the 2024 French Open has now extended beyond a year. She slid all the way down to No. 10, but bounced back to No. 4 after making the final at the Bad Hamburg Open last month. She has a record of 40-11 with zero titles.
Anisimova took a break from tennis in 2023 due to burnout. Since returning to the sport, the American has quickly risen to No. 12. She will reach a career-high ranking of World No. 7 and could potentially rise to No. 5 if she wins tomorrow. Anisimova has a record of 30-12 with one singles title.
Odds
Currently, Swiatek holds a slight edge over Anisimova to win the match. Swiatek (-245) and Anisimova (+198) are expected to have a competitive match, according to FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic to make her first Wimbledon final.
Amanda Anisimova upset Aryna Sabalenka to make the Wimbledon final.
Iga Swiatek wants Prince William and Taylor Swift in Wimbledon Royal Box.
Jasmine Paolini fires coach after early Wimbledon exit.