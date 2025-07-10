Iga Swiatek Beats Belinda Bencic to Make First Wimbledon Final
It has been over a year since Iga Swiatek has won a title, but she is now just one match away from her sixth Grand Slam championship and first-ever title at Wimbledon.
Swiatek took on the surging Belinda Bencic in the semifinal on Thursday and blunted the unseeded Swiss star in straight sets: 6-2, 6-0.
Swiatek has been unbelievably steady throughout her campaign in London. Today was another example of the 24-year-old executing her game plan to perfection at SW19.
Swiatek hit two aces and two double faults. She landed 68% of her first serves, winning points on 83% and 50% of her serves. Bencic had zero aces and one double fault. She landed 62% of her first serves, winning points on 52% and 33% of her serves.
Moreover, Swiatek was 5/8 on break points compared to Bencic, who was 0/2 in break point opportunities.
"Honestly, I never even dreamt it would be possible for me to play in the final. So, I'm super excited and proud of myself. I don't know, tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I lived through everything, even though I'm young," said Swiatek during her post-match interview on Centre Court.
She continued, "I thought I experienced everything on the court, but I didn't experience playing well on grass. That's the first time, and I'm just super excited and enjoying it."
After a disastrous clay season, which resulted in Swiatek temporarily sliding down to WTA World No. 10, the Polish star has now made the final at Bad Hamburg and now Wimbledon.
Swiatek will face Amanda Anisimova, who beat Aryna Sabalenka earlier today in the final on Saturday, July 12.
