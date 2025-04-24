Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Madrid Open With Multiple Injuries
ATP World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has officially withdrawn from the 2025 Madrid Open. Alcaraz spoke with the media on Thursday and explained the reasoning behind his decision to pull out of the ATP 1000 Masters event in his home country.
The Spanish superstar said he sustained hamstring and groin injuries during the second set of his Barcelona Open final loss to Holger Rune on Sunday.
Alcaraz explained he did "everything possible to play" but had to make the "tough decision" to withdraw after listening to his body and consulting his team.
"I couldn't practice the entire week and found out I had hamstring and groin injuries. I needed to listen to my body and make the right decision," Alcaraz told the media.
"It hurts me not to be able to play here in Madrid in front of my people, my friends, and my family," Alcaraz said. The 21-year-old already has won the tournament in 2022 and 2023.
Alcaraz also laid out his game plan for the coming weeks. "On Monday, I'll have more medical tests, and after that, we will have a better idea on how long I'll be out."
"I expect to go back to court and start practicing in a couple of weeks. Rome is still a possibility, but for sure I'll be in Paris," Alcaraz said.
"It's not an easy decision because Madrid is the first tournament I have ever been to as a young kid; it's the most special place for me to play. But [prioritizing Roland Garros] was a big part of my decision to stop and recover properly."
The Italian Open starts on May 6, and the all-important French Open begins on May 25.
Even if he is not able to play competitively before defending his title at Roland Garros, Alcaraz remains confident he will still be able to challenge for the clay-court Grand Slam title.
"The tennis that I've played in the past few weeks has been great," he said. "Mentally, I think I'm strong to play good tennis again, so this is not going to take my confidence away."
Alcaraz reasoned, "If I don't play Rome, or if I don't play any tournaments before Roland Garros, I don't care about it. I know what is my level, I know what I have to do to play good tennis."
Alcaraz is currently the No. 3 with a record of 24-5 with two titles. Thanks to his clay court dominance last year, he will be defending a lot (and losing some) rankings points in Madrid, Rome, and Paris.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Emma Raducanu powers through the first round of the Madrid Open.
Coco Gauff unveiled her New Balance x Miu Miu apparel collection for upcoming tournaments.
Naomi Osaka knocked out of the Madrid Open in the first round.
Emma Raducanu will keep Mark Petchey on her coaching staff in an informal role.
Handshake Drama: Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Jelenka Ostapenko's awkward exchange.