Emma Raducanu Powers Through First Round of Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu returned to action for the first time in a month since her quarterfinal run at the Miami Open. The former US Open champion met Suzan Lamens in the first round of the Madrid Open.
While Raducanu looked rusty at times, her fight, which was on full display in Miami, was noticeably back. Raducanu defeated Lamens in a hard-fought, straight-sets victory: 7-6, 6-4.
In the most pivotal juncture of the match, Raducanu won four consecutive points from 2-3 down to take the first set tie-break. After falling behind 0-2 in the second set, Raducanu broke twice to help secure the victory.
After struggling with her serve at Indian Wells, Raducanu was much sharper in Miami. Today, her improvement in service games continued.
Of course, much of that can be attributed to her sudden and well-documented coaching staff shake-up in the middle of the Sunshine Double.
Raducanu tallied three aces and one double fault. She hit 61% on her first serves, scoring points on 53% and 67% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Lamens is currently the WTA World No. 73 with a record of 15-11. Meanwhile, the No. 49 Raducanu improves to 8-7 on the year. However, Raducanu faces a formidable opponent in the 24-seed Marta Kostyuk.
Raducanu and Kostyuk will play in the second round on Friday, April 25. The two players have split their two meetings, with Raducanu winning most recently at the 2022 Madrid Open.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff unveiled her New Balance x Miu Miu apparel collection for upcoming tournaments.
Iga Swiatek's coach explained how she is adjusting her serve before the Madrid Open.
Naomi Osaka knocked out of the Madrid Open in the first round.
Emma Raducanu will keep Mark Petchey on her coaching staff in an informal role.
Handshake Drama: Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Jelenka Ostapenko's awkward exchange.