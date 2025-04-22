Naomi Osaka Knocked Out of Madrid Open First Round
On Tuesday, Naomi Osaka kicked off her clay court season against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open.
Osaka fought hard and had her chances to win the match, but ultimately failed to capitalize at the biggest moments. Bronzetti defeated Osaka in three sets: 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Osaka landed seven aces and three double faults to Bronzetti's zero aces and four double faults. Osaka hit 63% of her first serves, winning points on 63% and 55% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Bronzetti hit 68% of her first serves, winning points on 60% and 57% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Osaka was 4/15 on break point opportunities, while Bronzetti fared slightly better with 4/13 on break points.
Osaka tallied 45 unforced errors throughout the slug fest, ending on a scary note with a fall during the match point.
Bronzetti advances to the second round, where she will meet the fifth-seeded Madison Keys. Meanwhile, Osaka falls to 9-5 on the season and will begin preparation for the WTA 1000 in Rome next month.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
