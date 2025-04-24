Coco Gauff's New Balance Tennis Shoes Take On Clay Court Season
It has already been an eventful week for Coco Gauff, and the American women's tennis star has not even kicked off her campaign at the Madrid Open.
Yesterday, Gauff unveiled her New Balance x Miu Miu collection which set social media ablaze. Tennis fans were treated to multiple iconic looks for Gauff's upcoming tournaments.
Now, a new colorway of Gauff's latest tennis shoe has dropped online. The New Balance Coco Delray has dropped in its thid colorway, this time sports white and navy to stand out on clay courts.
The New Balance Coco Delray "White with Navy" is available globally at newbalance.com and at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $109.99 in men's and women's sizes.
New Balance officially launched the Coco Delray in March before Gauff's return to the Sunshine State for the Miami Open.
The performance model is not to be confused with her second signature tennis shoe, but still packs plenty of power with each step.
The Coco Delray is influenced by the Florida city where Gauff grew up and trained; it is designed for every player and every court.
This versatile tennis shoe performs on all surfaces, while being equally at home off the court.
The Coco Delray features a unique combination of hard-wearing durability and the lightweight look and feel offered by a low-ankle collar and responsive FuelCell midsole.
Just as Gauff continues to grow the game, she and New Balance are making tennis more accessible through affordable footwear with premium materials and performance technology.
Fans can expect more exciting news from Gauff and New Balance as the WTA season rolls on. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open with multiple injuries.
Emma Raducanu powers through the first round of the Madrid Open.
Naomi Osaka knocked out of the Madrid Open in the first round.
Emma Raducanu will keep Mark Petchey on her coaching staff in an informal role.
Handshake Drama: Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Jelenka Ostapenko's awkward exchange.