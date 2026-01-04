Coco Gauff Calls US Tennis Fans the "Worst" in One Key Way

American tennis star Coco Gauff has one of the most colorful personalities on the WTA Tour. The Gen-Z superstar is an open book about her strong faith and love for her country.

Gauff has spoken many times about her patriotism, which is evident in her numerous appearances representing the United States in international tournaments.

However, Gauff is not afraid of calling out her country when she feels it could do better. The 21-year-old gave a harsh assessment of American tennis fans' lackluster support for tournaments held outside the country.

Coco calls out US tennis fans as being ‘the worst’ at supporting US players overseas



“I feel like we’re definitely, in tennis, the worst. I’ve always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world as we see smaller countries support”



🎥: 🎾 Australia pic.twitter.com/PfrQyTGa2N — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) January 4, 2026

Currently, Gauff is representing the United States at the 2026 United Cup in Perth, Australia. When asked about fan support, she could not bring herself to lie.

"I'll be honest, no (laughs). I feel like we're definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that [support]. I've always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world as we see maybe smaller countries support.

But I also think it's just because our country is good at so many sports, it's just hard. But, yeah, I definitely think there are more Americans that come out more in Melbourne than necessarily here [Perth]. But I would definitely like to see more Americans, if we make it to Sydney, in Sydney, than there were last year."

"I feel like I can even play better." 😯



Coco Gauff is feeling confident after her first win of the season. 👏#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/69Tokgnwa0 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 3, 2026

Gauff finished the 2025 WTA season as the World No. 3 with a singles record of 48-16 with two titles (the French Open and Wuhan Open). This year, she got off to a strong start with a straight-sets victory over Solana Sierra: 6-1, 6-1.

"I feel like I can play even better too, which is even more exciting," Gauff said in her on-court interview after the match. "It's always tough starting the first match of the season, especially against an opponent like her and someone who played yesterday. I'm really happy with how I managed all those emotions."

Coco Gauff and Christian Harrison clinch the mixed doubles tie to seal the win for defending champions Team USA! 🇺🇸🔥



USA 🇺🇸 2–1 🇦🇷 Argentina#UnitedCup #CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/uvJvnj2YFk — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) January 3, 2026

Like all of the other top players in the world, Gauff is having to gear up in a hurry for the 2026 Australian Open. The draw ceremony takes place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw begins on Sunday, January 18. Meanwhile, the action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Taylor Fritz's knee injury jeopardizes his 2026 season.

Eva Lys has left ASICS after her breakout 2025 WTA season.

Iga Swiatek speaks out against the recent "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match.

Carlos Alcaraz is mimicking Novak Djokovic's form on his new serve motion.

Naomi Osaka blamed an illness for her first loss of 2026.