Nike Dropped Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Kit Online
Tennis is the most fashionable sport on the planet, and Naomi Osaka sits atop the world of sportswear style. The four-time Grand Slam champion transcends tennis to grab headlines with her kits at every Major tournament.
Osaka always teases fans with cryptic messages in the lead-up to her on-court kit debut. Last year, she even celebrated the fact that Nike would release her Grand Slam kits.
However, Nike may have deflated Osaka's on-court reveal by putting her dress online before the start of the Australian Open. Below is a sneak peek at the Naomi Osaka Slam Nike Dri-FIT Tennis Dress available online now for $185 in women's sizes at Nike.com.
Naomi Osaka Slam Nike Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
According to the product description, the Naomi Osaka Slam Nike Dri-FIT Tennis Dress "takes her electric playing style down under. Nodding to the epic tennis tournament in Australia, this stretchy, sweat-wicking tennis dress is designed with cascading jellyfish-inspired ruffles to make her game sting."
The lacey dress features a sea-inspired blend of Copa, Light Liquid Lime, and White. The Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, the mesh panel on the upper back offers breathability.
Jellyfish Season
It is possible that Osaka calls an audible at the last moment and wears something else, or a slightly different version of the dress. However, Nike's product description tracks with the hint she dropped on her Threads account last week.
Osaka posted a picture of a jellyfish from SpongeBob SquarePants with the caption, "Pick up the phone, it's jellyfish season."
Nike Tennis
Osaka is not alone, as Nike's website now has an entire selection called "Grand Slam" looks. It includes the kits for Aryna Sabalenka as well as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
It is good to see a little sign of life from Nike tennis, as the brand has done next to nothing out of Osaka since the retirements of Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.
Say what you want about adidas tennis, but the brand takes tennis seriously with its epic social media presence. Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Sinner are languishing under Nike. They have had a few t-shirts, but no signature collection like Nadal.
2026 Australian Open
The Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1. Tennis fans can expect every brand to bring the heat to Melbourne this month.
