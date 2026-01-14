5 Players Who Could Beat Alcaraz and Sinner in 2026 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the pillars of the New Two Generation in men's tennis. Alcaraz has won six Majors and Sinner has won four Major titles.

Moreover, Alcaraz and Sinner have swept the last eight Majors. Not since Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open has a player outside of Alcaraz and Sinner won a Major. While Alcaraz and Sinner are certainly the favorites, they are not preordained.

Sinner looks to become the first player since Djokovic to win three straight titles in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals of the historic slam. Below are five players who could stop Alcaraz and Sinner at the 2026 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Novak Djokovic is the most reasonable possibility of someone stopping Alcaraz and Sinner. Djokovic is 5-4 against Alcaraz, even eliminating him from last year's Australian Open. Plus, Sinner has a narrow 6-4 lead over Djokovic (albeit he has the last five straight). Djokovic's biggest challenge isn't Alcaraz or Sinner, it's his body holding up through five-set matches.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters. | IMAGO / Xinhua

It's easy to forget that Alexander Zverev made the Australian Open final last year. However, Zverev's season spiraled after the lopsided loss to Sinner. He even accused tournaments of helping Sinner and Alcaraz by altering court speed. Nevertheless, he is 6-6 against Alcaraz and 4-6 against Sinnner.

Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik at the Halle Open. | IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Alexander Bublik almost retired before his breakout 2025 season. Luckily, that was not the case as he is now a top-ten player. Plus, he was one of just three players to beat Sinner last year. Sinner still holds a 6-2 record over Bublik, while Bublik has never faced Alcaraz.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 ATP Finals. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Felix Auger-Aliassime finished 2025 on such a hot streak that it could carry over into the new year. The ATP World No. 7 is 2-4 against Sinner and 3-5 against Alcaraz. The 25-year-old is entering the prime of his career after many impressive seasons on tour.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Daniil Medevev has already won one title in 2026, and could finally get that elusive second Major title this year in Melbourne. Even better, Medvedev is 7-8 against Sinner. Medvedev is just 2-6 against Alcaraz, though.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

