Emma Navarro Leaves FILA for Rival Brand

The beginning of every tennis season sees movement among players and their sponsorships. American star Emma Navarro is the latest player to shake up her apparel and footwear.

Navarro has left FILA and signed an apparel deal with Free People's activewear brand, FP Movement. Simultaneously, she signed a one-year footwear deal with ASICS. Tennis reporter Jessica Schiffer got the exclusive scoop in a story for Vogue Business.

As Schiffer points out in her reporting, Navarro's agent at GSE Worldwide represents all three of the other FP Movement tennis players, Sloane Stephens, Danielle Collins, and Sofia Kenin.

Navarro began her career with Nike before signing with FILA in 2023. Her partnership with the Japanese brand did not last long, as she is already starting another new chapter of her on-court apparel story.

Navarro is not the only American tennis player leaving FILA just before the start of the 2026 Australian Open. Schiffer reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Reilly Opelka is no longer under contract with FILA. He has worn old FILA kits plus a kit from the Italian luxury brand SEASE.

There have been a handful of other players changing brands this winter. Eva Lys left ASICS for Lacoste, Alex de Minaur left ASICS for Wilson Sportswear, and Emma Raducanu is still rumored to be leaving Nike at some point soon.

Personally, we hate to see Navarro leave FILA. In just two short seasons, Navarro debuted several memorable kits on the court. Our personal favorite was her crimson look at the Roland Garros 2025.

Navarro ended the 2025 season as the WTA World No. 15 with a singles record of 32-25 and won one title at the WTA 500 Merida Open in Mexico. Fans can expect the American star to bring the heat her FP Movement apparel in Melbourne.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

