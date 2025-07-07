Dimitrov Led Sinner 2-0 Before Retiring With Injury at Wimbledon
Injuries have plagued ATP World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov throughout the 2025 season. However, just yesterday, Dimitrov said he was "pain-free" and looking forward to his match against the top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of Wimbledon.
Everything was going according to plan for Dimitrov through three sets. Dimitrov took the first two sets and was just four games away from closing out Sinner when he tore his right pectoral muscle.
Dimitrov retired and Sinner won the match in a walkover without winning a single set: 3-6, 5-7, 2-2. Sinner walked over to console his ailing opponent, helping him walk off the court.
"I don't take this as a win at all," said Sinner after the shortened match.
He added, "Seeing him now again having this kind of injury is very, very tough. We all saw this with his reaction, how much he cares about the sport. He is one of the most hard-working players on tour, and it is very unfortunate."
"Thank you for coming, but this is not the end we wanted to see, and it's very sad. We all wish him only the best. Let's give an applause for him and his team," concluded Sinner.
This is a massive disappointment for Dimitrov, who could miss significant time with a torn pectoral muscle on his dominant side.
Meanwhile, Sinner will advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face Ben Shelton on Wednesday, July 9.
