Emma Raducanu Cries After Comeback Win Over Ann Li at Eastbourne
Perhaps no tennis player gets more attention off the court than Emma Raducanu. Yet, the one-time Grand Slam champion remains fully committed to recapturing her top-level form.
On Tuesday afternoon, the seven-seed Raducanu took on Ann Li in the first round of the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open (WTA 250). Raducanu defeated Li in a three-set match that was a reminder of her ultimate goal: 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1.
Raducanu looked flat in the first set, but the British star was energized by her home crowd halfway through the second set. Raducanu forced a decider and ran away with the match.
After a perfectly-placed backhand winner to seal the win, Raducanu could no longer control her emotions. The 22-year-old burst into tears as the fans gave her a standing ovation.
It clearly felt like more than just a first round victory for Raducanu. She has battled injuries while dealing with a revolving door of coaches since her 2021 US Open title, and so far, has put together her best season in years.
Speaking of coaches, former British player Fran Jones joined coach Mark Petchey in Raducanu's rapidly expanding coaching box for today's match.
During today's match, Raducanu tallied three aces and three double faults. She landed 75% of her first serves, winning points on 61% and 71% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Li hit two aces and two double faults. She landed 64% of her first serves, winning points on 52% and 59% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Raducanu was 7/15 in break point opportunities, while Li was just 3/10. Despite a slow start, Raducanu was able to shift the momentum of the match to extend her campaign in Eastbourne.
Raducanu is the WTA World No. 38 with a record of 16-12. She faces unseeded Maya Joint in the Round of 16 tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25.
