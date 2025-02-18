Emma Raducanu cries on the court during dramatic scene in Dubai
On Tuesday, Emma Raducanu faced Karolina Muchova in the Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Muchova won the hard-fought match in straight sets: 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Unfortunately, the great match was overshadowed by a scary scene shortly after it started. Muchova took a 2-0 lead in the first set when Raducanu walked over to the umpire's chair and pleaded for help.
The 22-year-old was visibly shaken, wiping away tears and trying to control her breathing. After consulting with the umpire, Raducanu went and stood behind the umpire's chair, almost as not to be seen.
Muchova walked over and consoled her opponent during the bizarre moment. Eventually, play resumed, and the two competitors finished the match.
While very little is known about what caused Raducanu to break down in tears, fans are reporting that a man in attendance was escorted out of the facility by security. However, tennis fans must wait to hear from Raducanu if she chooses to address the situation.
Today's match came just after Raducanu made a statement victory over Maria Sakkari in the first round at Dubai earlier this week. The big win snapped a losing streak for the one-time Grand Slam champion. Raducanu is currently the World No. 61 with a record of 3-5.
Meanwhile, Muchova is onto the Round of 16, where she will face McCartney Kessler tomorrow. Kessler defeated Coco Gauff earlier today. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek reveals how she spent 4-hour rain delay in Dubai.
Coco Gauff suffers another early exit in Dubai.
(Interview) Jessica Pegula discusses her love of dogs, tennis goals, and more.
Novak Djokovic bounced out of the Qatar Open by Matteo Berrettini.
Carlos Alcaraz wears Nike "6 Rings" shirt on Michael Jordan's birthday.