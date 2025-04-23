Iga Swiatek Tweaks Her Serve Before Alexandra Eala Rematch
One of the most highly anticipated matchups in the second round of the Madrid Open is the rematch between WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala.
Last month, Eala upset Swiatek in the Miami Open quarterfinal. One of the most glaring issues for Swiatek during the upset loss was her inability to capitalize on service games.
Swiatek hit 63% of first serves and only won points on 48% and 27% on her first and second serves. Eala broke Swiatek in 8/10 opportunities, helping her pull off the shocking victory.
In the three-week training block between Miami and Stuttgart, Swiatek immediately began adjusting her serve before the all-important clay court season.
Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, recently explained the changes they made to her serve. "After Miami, we made some adjustments to the preparation of the serve," said Fissette.
"During the training on the court, it works very well. In the match with Jelena Ostapenko, Iga was a bit tense at the beginning. When she entered the match, it was much better."
Fissette continued, "In some matches, she served very well; in others, the first serve was missing. So, this element fluctuates, and it is normal that we pay a lot of attention to it."
He concluded, "We spent a lot of time on it. It is definitely something that we would all like to see improvement in. We work on it every day."
The tennis news account @SofaSportowa recently shared a video and analysis breaking down the new form.
They point out a shortened movement without bringing the wrist down, pointing out that it is difficult to propel the arm and racket in this way properly.
The analysis reasoned, "Maybe the work is divided into stages to stabilize the so-called 'trophy position' because with such a lead, it is really difficult to achieve any fluidity, and it is hard to imagine that it would be the final version."
Swiatek's serve showed some signs of improvement in Stuttgart. In her first match against Jana Fett, Swiatek tallied three aces and one double fault. She hit 64% on her first serve, winning points on 79% and 60% of her first and second serves, respectively.
However, Swiatek tallied five aces and eight double faults in her loss against Jelena Ostapenko. Swiatek hit 91% on her first serve, winning points on 56% of her first serves.
Swiatek faces Eala in the second round of the Madrid Open on Friday, April 25. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news.
