Emma Raducanu Jumps 12 Spots in WTA Rankings after Miami Open
The Sunshine Double is officially over, and what a wild ride it was for Emma Raducanu. As a testament to her perseverance and work ethic, Raducanu overcame a rough showing at Indian Wells to make personal history at the Miami Open.
Raducanu strung together four consecutive wins (including two over seeded players) to reach her first-ever WTA 1000 Masters event quarterfinal.
Despite losing a hard-fought three-set match to World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, Raducanu is one of the biggest winners coming out of the Miami Open.
As of the latest WTA Rankings released today, Raducanu jumped 12 spots to earn the No. 48 spot. It is the first time Raducanu has cracked the top 50 since 2022.
After her Miami Open campaign ended, Raducanu explained that she wanted to take a beat and re-evaluate before heading into clay court season.
The one-time Grand Slam champion shook up her coaching staff after Indian Wells and noticed immediate improvements. Best of all, she is healthy and without injuries that have plagued her young career.
Raducanu has played seven tournaments so far this season and has a record of 7-7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Emma Raducanu returned to Instagram with a photo dump from her time in Miami.
Aryna Sabalenka has opened up a dominant lead in the WTA Rankings after the Miami Open.
Jakub Mensik denies Novak Djokovic's 100th career title at Miami Open.
Iga Swiatek said she wants less feedback from her coach during matches.
Carlos Alcaraz's Nike kit for the 2025 clay court season has surfaced online.