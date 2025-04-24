Iga Swiatek Survives Alexandra Eala Scare in Madrid
It was not always pretty, but a win is a win for Iga Swiatek. Especially when she can avenge her loss to Alexandra Eala from last month's Miami Open.
On Thursday, Swiatek defeated Eala in a hard-fought, three-set match in the second round of the Madrid Open: 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Eala jumped out to an early lead against Swiatek who looked hesistant and tight, totalling 22 unforced errors in the first set.
After trading games to start the second set, Swiatek eventually found her rythym and took over the match.
Swiatek got her revenge from Miami, but it felt more like she escaped another embarrassing loss. Not only is she expected to dominate on clay, but it would have been her earliest loss at a WTA Masters event in nearly four years.
After her match, the World No. 2 praised Madrid, "I always love playing here. For sure, I’m just proud of my performances the last two years. It’s great to come back and have this experience.
The conditions are different than last year. I think it’s like 10 degrees hotter. So I feel like the game is gonna be a bit different. But I’m just happy to be here, and happy to enjoy Madrid."
Swiatek further explained, "I feel like my topspin will work here. And I feel like the courts are pretty fast. It's not like classic clay where the ball bounce is super slow. I think you need to be smart with tactics.
"Sometimes play with spin, sometimes a bit more flat to keep the ball going fast. I'm gonna try to balance that in the next matches. I'm happy I'm gonna be able to play in front of you guys more."
Swiatek looks to continue her Madrid title defense against the 31-seed Linda Nosková in the third round on Saturday, April 26.
