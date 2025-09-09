Jack Draper's Promising 2025 Season Cut Short by Arm Injury
Jack Draper's anticlimactic latter half of the year comes to an unfortunate end. The World No.7 took to Instagram on Monday to announce that the US Open was his last event of the 2025 season, citing a left arm injury.
"Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025. It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff," Draper wrote via Instagram.
"However, I've been through this before and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfill my potential as a player."
The announcement came only a couple of weeks after the Brit pulled out of the 2025 US Open due to the same injury.
After having played the Mixed Doubles competition with Jessica Pegula and winning his first singles match since Wimbledon, beating Argentina's Federico Gomez in four sets, Draper could not make it to the court for his second-round match against Zizou Bergs, granting the Belgian a walkover.
"I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the US Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become to much and I have to do what is right and look after myself," Draper posted to X on August 27.
After a promising end to Draper's 2024 season, the 23-year-old has struggled to remain healthy the entirety of this season.
Draper came into 2025 ranked 15th in the world and having won an ATP 500 in Vienna--beating Karen Khachanov in the final, an ATP 250 in Stuttgart, and making it to the semi-finals of last year's US Open. Although Draper reached the top-10 after a stellar start to the 2025 season, the results started to reflect his body breaking down after that.
The Brit spearheaded his 2025 campaign, making it to the final at the ATP 500 Doha event, winning Indian Wells, and playing another final at the Madrid Masters, before a disappointing semi-final result in his hometown event of the HSBC Championship.
After the result, Draper only played two events---Wimbledon and the US Open---and bowed out in the second round of both. Draper will finish his 2025 campaign with a singles record of 30-9 with one title.
While the upside for the most successful British male since Andy Murray was on full display earlier this year. Draper's physical endurance and wellness will remain a major question surrounding him for the start of the 2026 season.
