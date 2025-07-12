Iga Swiatek Tells Polish Media to Back Off After Wimbledon Title
After 13 months, Iga Swiatek's title drought ended in dramatic fashion. Swiatek defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to win the 2025 Wimbledon singles title: 6-0, 6-0. The victory marked her sixth Grand Slam and first-ever Wimbledon championship.
Coming off the most tumultuous year of her career, Swiatek was highly scrutinized in the media. Reporters questioned her play style, coaching, and even scheduling.
However, Swiatek has taken exception to how the Polish media have treated her. The 24-year-old has called out her home country's media industry before, and took another strong swipe at them after winning Wimbledon.
When discussing the topic in her post-match press conference, Swiatek said, "For sure, the past months, how the media sometimes described me, I gotta say, unfortunately, Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn't really pleasant."
"So, I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job. Because obviously, you can see that we know what we're doing. I have the best people around me. I have already proved a lot."
Swiatek concluded, "I know people want more and more, but it's my own process and my own life and my own career. I hopefully am gonna have freedom from them to let me do my job the way I want it."
While it was a serious topic, it should not cloud the overall sunny mood of Swiatek after her historic victory. Throughout her 13-minute presser, Swiatek was beaming with pride. The entire interview is worth the watch for tennis fans.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Shop Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova's Wimbledon outfits.
Novak Djokovic thinks Carlos Alcaraz will beat Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.
Iga Swiatek wants Prince William and Taylor Swift in Wimbledon Royal Box.
Jasmine Paolini fires coach after early Wimbledon exit.