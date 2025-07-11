Djokovic Predicts Alcaraz to Beat Sinner in Wimbledon Final
For the first time in three years, Novak Djokovic will not face Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon. It will be up to ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to try to stop Alcaraz's potential three-peat.
On Friday evening, Sinner defeated Djokovic in the semifinals: 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Despite coming up short against Sinner, Djokovic still believes Alcaraz will win their showdown in the final on Sunday.
The last question of Djokovic's post-match press conference did not disappoint. The Serbian superstar was asked to give his prediction on the match. Never one to shy away from tough questions, Djokovic gave a straightforward assessment.
"I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favorite because of the two titles he's won here, and the way he's playing, and the confidence he has right now," Djokovic said.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion continued, "But it's just a slight advantage. Because Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well. I think it's going to be again a very close matchup like we had in Paris."
As always, Djokovic's entire press conference was illuminating. He discussed his health, career, and plans for the future. After today's match, Djokovic falls to 26-9 with one singles title this season.
Now that Djokovic's grass court campaign is over, he will be a fan like the rest of us when Sinner and Alcaraz face off on Sunday morning.
