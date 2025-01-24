Novak Djokovic Retires Against Alexander Zverev, Australian Open Fans Boo
It is no secret how badly Novak Djokovic wanted to win the 2025 Australian Open. Ever since Djokovic's early exit at the US Open last Summer, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion has made every move focused on this year's tournament in Melbourne.
From skipping Masters 1000 tournaments to hiring Andy Murray as a coach to preparing in the Brisbane International, it has all been about winning the elusive 25th Grand Slam.
It was all shaping up for a blockbuster final match between Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, especially after the former outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, a leg injury sustained against Alcaraz ultimately ended Djokovic's run in the Australian Open.
On Friday, Djokovic battled World No. 2 Alexander Zverev for 81 minutes in their semifinal match. However, Djokovic immediately retired after losing a 5-6 tiebreak in the first set.
The 37-year-old shook hands with Zverev, waved to the crowd, and was off the court. The crowd booed the most successful player in men's tennis history. It was a sour note for a rocky relationship between Djokovic and Australia.
After the match, Zverev defended Djokovic to the displeased crowd. "Please, guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury. I know everyone paid for tickets... But Novak has given everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years."
Speaking with the media in his post-match press conference, Djokovic congratulated Zverev on another Grand Slam finals appearance. "I wish Sascha all the best. You know, he deserves his first slam. I'll be cheering for him. Hopefully, he can get it here."
Zverev added, "There's no guy on tour I respect more than Novak. He's been one of my closest friends. Whenever I struggled, I could always call him. I have nothing but respect for him."
When asked about his injury, Djokovic offered an opaque answer. "Look, it's a muscle tear. Two years ago, you know, I have managed it better. On the court, it didn't bother me as much. This time, that wasn't the case."
Continuing the theme of being noncommittal, Djokovic did not give much insight into his future plans. Could this have been his last Australian Open? "I don't know. There is a chance," said Djokovic. "Who knows? I'll just have to see how the season goes."
Djokovic has yet to decide if Murray will remain on his coaching staff. "I don't know. We both were disappointed with what just happened, so we didn't talk about future steps. I think we both need to cool off a bit & then we'll have a chat."
Sinner defeated Ben Shelton on the other side of the bracket and will face Zverev in the final on Sunday, January 26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.