Nick Kyrgios Commits to ATP Stuttgart 250 Before Wimbledon
On Tuesday afternoon, multiple news outlets reported Nick Kyrgios has committed to playing in the BOSS OPEN. Kyrgios will use his protected (No. 21) to play in the ATP 250 in Stuttgart, Germany.
If nothing else changes with Kyrgios' schedule, then the Stuttgart Open will be his first tournament since the Miami Open back in March.
Two weeks ago, Kyrgios hinted at playing in Roland Garros, but he is not on the entry list. It appears that Kyrgios will miss all of the clay court season and try to re-launch his comeback year during grass court season.
Kyrgios is currently the World No. 633 with a singles record of 1-4. His "Last Dance" as a player has been truncated by wrist and abdominal injuries.
The outspoken player has become a larger force in the sport with his voice on social media and during ESPN broadcasts of Grand Slams. Kyrgios has been a vocal critic of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek during their doping scandals.
The Stuttgart Open (called BOSS OPEN for sponsorship purposes) dates back to 1898. It was a clay court tournament but switched to grass in 2015. The move extended grass-court swing in the week after Roland Garros.
Kyrgios has a record of 5-4 in Stuttgart, reaching the semifinals twice. The Australian star has expressed his preference for grass court tournaments in the past.
