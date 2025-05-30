Gucci Tennis Revives 1970s Style in New Campaign
Gucci's love for tennis is no secret. It's been a longstanding affair since 1977 when the Italian maison became one of the first luxury fashion brands to delve into the intersection of sport and fashion with the Gucci Tennis 1977 sneaker.
Since then, Gucci's style has embraced the sport's aesthetic with its vintage-inspired polos and sleek court sneakers, even going so far as to sign ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner as a global brand ambassador in 2022.
With its latest tennis campaign, Gucci deepens that connection, not just celebrating the style of the game but evoking the culture, nostalgia, and elegance that surround the sport. Set in the countryside against a sunlit clay court and lined with a retro flair, the campaign is a modern love letter to tennis.
The ready-to-wear collection is a mix of accessories and modern sportswear, turning pleated skirts, crisp polos, 70s-era aviators, and duffle bags akin to the ones Sinner walks onto the court with into a minimalist campaign of tennis-inspired wear.
Over exaggerated collars on the Cotton Piquet Polo Shirt ($920) and the tight silhouette of the Neoprene Zipped Jacket with Web ($1,800) echo on-court styles once worn by Björn Borg at the peak of his career.
The drop waist skirt on the Stretch GG Jacquard Dress ($2,400) is reminiscent of the low-waisted skirt on Chris Evert's infamous 1971 lace dress.
Much of the collection is made in white as an ode to the traditional tennis whites. Country club attire was a common theme in the campaign, with finely knit cardigans and snug sweater vests made in Gucci's red and green Web stripe a staple in both the men's and women's collections.
One particular standout is the exclusive Speed MP tennis racket ($2,600) Gucci created in collaboration with HEAD to celebrate the campaign's launch. The racket features the signature Gucci Web stripe in blue and red along the frame, with the iconic interlocking G printed in white on the strings.
Made with HEAD Auxetic 2.0 technology and a Gucci anti-vibration dampener, the racket is designed for controlled power and improved speed. As a bonus, the racket comes with a single racket bag made in dark blue with red Web detail in a simple yet elegant design.
The shoes were another highlight, with the Gucci Ace Sneaker with Web ($930) offered in various designs and, of course, the Gucci Tennis 1977 Sneaker ($790) updated and modernized.
Bags were another big staple, including the Ophidia Medium Backpack ($2,450) that Jannik Sinner debuted with his initials printed along the pocket after a Roland Garros practice.
Gucci's attempt to capture tennis' timelessness is evident through the modernization of vintage styles and elevation of the maison's sports heritage.
It's a glimpse into what tennis fans can hope to see from Sinner should he decide to get creative with his off-court style outside of his on-court Gucci duffles.
Gucci's tennis collection is now available for purchase at Gucci.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
