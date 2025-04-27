Maria Sakkari Dominates Jasmine Paolini in Madrid Upset
Like every WTA 1000 Masters event, the Madrid Open has provided tennis fans with plenty of highlights and dramatic storylines. Sunday gave the sport one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
The unseeded Maria Sakkari defeated sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini in the third round. Not only did Sakkari pull off the upset, but she dominated Paolini in the straight-sets victory: 6-2, 6-1.
Sakkari tallied six aces and two double faults to Paolini's zero aces and one double fault. Sakkari won points on 64% and 74% of her first and second serves. Meanwhile, Paolini only won points on 39% and 45% of her first and second serves.
Paolini was not her usual self during the match, and Sakkari capitalized. Sakkari was 6/13 in break point opportunities, while Paolini only broke her opponent once in five chances.
Paolini falls to 16-8 on the year and will use the unexpected time off to prepare for her homecoming at the Italian Open early next month.
Sakkari improves to 10-13 and will face the winner of this evening's match between No. 10 Elena Rybakina and No. 17 Elina Svitolina.
Earlier this month, Sakkari tumbled outside of the top 80 in the WTA Rankings. She fired back at a tennis reporter on social media, blaming injuries for her losses.
There is no doubt that former No. 3 is rounding back into form, and she is doing it at the right time in the clay court season.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Novak Djokovic bounced out of the Madrid Open in his third straight loss.
Emma Raducanu knocked out in the second round of the Madrid Open.
Novak Djokovic's rant during a practice with Andy Murray was caught on camera.
Iga Swiatek survives against Alexandra Eala in the Madrid Open.
Challengers: Naomi Osaka commits to playing in a WTA 125 tournament.