Novak Djokovic Drops F-Bombs in Heated Practice with Andy Murray
Tennis can be an incredibly frustrating sport, even for the most accomplished men's player of all time. Novak Djokovic let his anger show with a heated rant during practice with coach Andy Murray.
Djokovic is currently preparing to kick off his campaign at the Madrid Open.
During a practice session on Thursday, Djokovic covered his mouth with a towel to let out curse words, but the camera's microphone picked up on the audio.
It is difficult to clearly make out exactly what Djokovic said without some help. But the popular tennis social media account @TheTennisLetter shared the video and a breakdown of Djokovic's NSFW rant.
According to The Tennis Letter, Djokovic said, "F*** this sport, f*** tennis, f*** everything." The account also joked that Murray had rubbed off on Djokovic.
Is this a big deal for Djokovic or his partnership with Murray? Absolutely not. Grinding through the clay court season is enough to make any player short-tempered.
That is especially true when considering Djokovic has been in search of his 100th career title for many months.
The Serbian superstar has made it to multiple finals since winning gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics, but come up short each time.
There is not much left for the 24-time Grand Slam champion to accomplish, but he wants to be the third player in the Open Era to win 100+ singles titles. Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer are the only players to achieve that remarkable feat.
The fourth-seed Djokovic faces unseeded Matteo Arnaldi in the second round tomorrow, Saturday, April 26. The two players have never faced off on the ATP Tour.
Currently, Djokovic is the World No. 5 with a record of 12-6 with zero singles titles. Arnaldi is ranked No. 44 with a record of 8-9 with zero singles titles.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek survives against Alexandra Eala in the Madrid Open.
Challengers: Naomi Osaka commits to playing in a WTA 125 tournament.
The New Balance Coco Delray is dropping in a new colorway for clay court season.
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open with multiple injuries.
Emma Raducanu powers through the first round of the Madrid Open.