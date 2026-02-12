Maria Sakkari Left Speechless After Iga Swiatek Upset

Entering Thursday, it looked like the top two seeds in the Qatar Open (Doha WTA 1000) were destined to meet in the final. Elena Rybakina is still going strong, but Iga Swiatek's campaign is over.

The unseeded Maria Sakkari upset Swiatek in an incredible three-set quarterfinal match: 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. The importance of the victory was not lost on Sakkari, who had sunk all the way down to World No. 52 after once reaching No. 3 in March 2022.

Sakkari is speechless after upset win

"I'm speechless because it's been a while since I've had a big win like today," Sakkari said in her on-court interview after the match.

"When you drop in the rankings, and you're not playing good tennis, you start doubting yourself. You're thinking you're never gonna beat those players again. So, it's a huge process that you have to go through in your head that you can do it. Last year, in the second round against her, I was not confident. I was not believing in myself. This year it's different. I have to say I feel a lot better."

Swiatek's streak comes to an end

Before today's match, Swiatek was 109-0 after winning the first set in WTA 1000 matches. Sakkari evens their head-to-head record at 4-4. Swiatek had won their last meeting in Doha in 2025.

Swiatek tallied five aces and one double fault. She landed 64% of her first serves, winning 68% of her first serves. She broke Sakkari in 5/11 opportunities.

Meanwhile, Sakkari hit zero aces and two double faults. She landed 77% of her first serves, winning 63% of her first serves. She broke Swiatek in 5/11 opportunities.

What's next for Sakkari in Doha

Sakkari will face the winner of Karolina Muchova and Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinal. If the Greek star can win that much, she will face either Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, or Victoria Mboko.

The 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open runs through Saturday, February 14. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Rafael Nadal explains his deleted Instagram comment.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have dropped out of upcoming tournaments.

Coco Gauff is the latest star played to suffer an early exit at the Qatar Open.

Holger Rune defended Serena Williams' Super Bowl commercial.

Alexandra Eala's historic day did not last long in Doha.