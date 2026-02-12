Rafael Nadal Explains His Deleted Instagram Comment

In addition to being a coach, television commentator, and businessman, Patrick Mouratoglou is one of the most prolific tennis personalities on social media.

Mouratoglou's Instagram has almost two million followers thanks to its mix of instructional videos and debate topics. The 55-year-old is not afraid to offer bold takes that often stir debate among fans. However, it recently caught Rafael Nadal's attention.

Patrick Mouratoglou:



"Thinking that Alcaraz and Sinner aren't better than the Big Three just because Novak beat Sinner at the Australian Open is a short-term view."



Rafa Nadal's reaction: "🤭🫣🤣🤣🤣" pic.twitter.com/hiE47kSyxM — Swish 🍒 Tennis (@Zwxsh) February 5, 2026

Following the 2026 Australian Open semifinal, where Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner, Mouratoglou pushed back against the idea that the Big 3 were "playing better tennis" than Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Mouratoglou made his case in the Instagram video, while Nadal offered a much shorter response in the comment section. The 22-time Grand Slam champion posted five laughing emojis - a clear sign of what Nadal thought about Mouratoglou's take.

After Nadal's Instagram comment heightened the issue, the Spanish superstar deleted it. However, Nadal recently told Spanish media outlet AS.com why Mouratoglou's analysis was wrong at the charity golf tournament.

🇪🇸👇 Rafael Nadal clarifies his stance around Mouratoglou’s comments, who stated that Djokovic beating Sinner doesn’t prove the Big 3 are better than Sinner/Alcaraz:



"I don't see the controversy. I don't want to generate controversy, but the point is that the analysis from… pic.twitter.com/bGxfgdhnG5 — Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) February 10, 2026

"Alcaraz is on the great train of tennis legends, but I don't see the controversy. I left a comment and then removed it because I didn't want to create any controversy about anything."

Nadal continued, "I think Mouratoglou's analysis is wrong, in the end it's like if you compare [Lionel] Messi today with the Messi who played for Barça, or as if you compare Cristiano Ronaldo today with the one who played here at Madrid."

"This is simply my point of view, then everyone makes their career. I never said, nor will I say, that some are better than others; in the end, the career of each one will mark who has been better. They are great ambassadors for our sport today."

Nadal concluded, "I think we have to be happy to have someone like Djokovic, who is still up there after so many years on the tour. Having Carlos for us, I think, is a blessing. To have a player like Carlos who represents us all over the world and on top of that is taking tennis to an incredible level, I think we can only enjoy and appreciate it."

Rafa Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz



“He’s not a prospect. He has 7 Slams so he’s definitely not just a promise for the future. He’s already a legend. If you look at the historic greats in Slams there aren’t many who have 7. Calling him a prospect makes no sense”pic.twitter.com/pfast9Tqe1 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 10, 2026

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have dropped out of upcoming tournaments.

Coco Gauff is the latest star played to suffer an early exit at the Qatar Open.

Holger Rune defended Serena Williams' Super Bowl commercial.

Alexandra Eala's historic day did not last long in Doha.

Emma Raducanu was upbeat despite the tough loss in the Transylvania Open final.