Naomi Osaka Calls Out ESPN After Wimbledon Loss
On Friday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from behind to defeat Naomi Osaka in a hard-fought, three-set match in the third round of Wimbledon: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
After the match, Osaka wasted no time making her way to the media room for the customary post-match press conference. Without having much time to cool down, Osaka spilled her emotions during the media availability.
The four-time Grand Slam champion gave two heartbreaking quotes that immediately grabbed headlines.
Osaka said, unlike her loss at the French Open, today she "felt nothing at all." She later offered analysis of her performance before concluding, "I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I'm working on."
That sort of visible post-match frustration is a common sight among men's and women's players on tour. However, Osaka is tired of how she is being portrayed in the media.
Osaka popped off at ESPN and blogs on her Instagram Threads account on Friday night (local time in London). The Japanese superstar posted two statements.
"Bro why is it every time I do a press conference after a loss the espns and blogs gotta clip it and put it up. Wtf, why don't they clip my press conferences after I win? Like why push the narrative that I'm always sad?," wrote Osaka.
She posted two minutes later, "Sure I was disappointed a couple hours ago, now I'm motivated to do better. That's human emotions. The way they clip me I feel like I should be fake happy all the time."
Osaka is far from the only player to reveal their emotions after a painful loss. This week, we have seen Alexander Zverev discuss his mental health, Jack Draper hold back tears, and Coco Gauff give a tough evaluation of herself.
Osaka is now 20-10 on the season and will have some time off before the start of the North American swing of the hard court season. While today was not the outcome she had hoped for, Osaka's game should benefit from the upcoming stretch of the WTA schedule.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
