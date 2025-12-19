Naomi Osaka Breaks Silence After Leaving Her Own Agency

On Thursday, tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg of Bounces broke the exclusive story of Naomi Osaka leaving Evolve and parting ways with her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid.

The four-time Grand Slam champion would have probably preferred to make the announcement herself rather than being scooped by her own biographer. However, Osaka did confirm the reports and pushed out a brief statement without much punctuation.

Naomi Osaka's Statement

"Hi everyone, writing this to say starting in the new year I'll be parting ways with Evolve," wrote Osaka. "It's been a great run and I'm so grateful for all the memories we shared."

"When I make my decision on where I'll go next, you'll hear it from me. Thank you for supporting me always and I'm so excited for the year ahead!"

Osaka's History With Evolve

Osaka co-founded the sports agency in 2022, and her contract officially expires at the end of 2025. Additional reporting indicates Osaka is expected to return to IMG in 2026, where Duguid represented her from late 2016 to early 2022.

Rothenberg added that Osaka's close friend and longtime manager, Alex Boston, is transferring with Osaka from Evolve to IMG. The agency's roster still includes Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Terence Atmane, Eva Lys, Iva Jovic, and Nick Kyrgios.

Evolve organized the upcoming "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match in Dubai between roster mates Kyrgios and Sabalenka, as well as recent exhibitions like the Atlanta Cup and the Garden Cup.

Osaka's 2026 Plans

Osaka enjoyed her best season in some time in 2025, which was still not without its setbacks. She battled injuries and dealt with coaching changes, but there is no doubt she can still compete at the top of the sport.

Of course, Osaka will compete in the 2026 Australian Open in January. Before that, she will start the new campaign by representing Japan in the United Cup.

Osaka finished the 2025 season as the WTA World No. 16 with a singles record of 35-15. Fans can expect to see her back in action next month at the start of the new season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

