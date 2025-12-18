Australian Open Tennis Balls Are Already Causing Drama

The 2026 Australian Open is still a month away, but the first Grand Slam of the year is already dealing with drama. While most players will kick off their season at a warm-up tournament, many have already made the trip to Melbourne for training blocks.

Among the players eager to get a headstart on the competiton is Alexander Bublik. The 28-year-old almost quit before his breakout season this year, and is primed for a big campaign in 2026. However, Bublik is already sounding the alarm over the quality of tennis balls.

Bublik shared a picture of two battered tennis balls on his Telegram account with the caption, "High-quality balls from a Grand Slam tournament. After five minutes of practicing a slice." Bublik is known for his sense of humor, but his passive-aggressive swipe is pretty serious for the sport.

Over the past few years, some of the world's top players have openly complained about the heaviness of tennis balls on the ATP and WTA Tours. Perhaps none more so than Daniil Medvedev, who is sure to be displeased with the balls in Melbourne.

According to tennis journalist Amy Lundy Dahl, Taylor Fritz reported the same issue last year, "after 5 minutes of short court. Dahl explained in her social media post that tournament balls do not have this problem, just the ones the players try to practice with in advance.

The quality of balls has been an ongoing debate in the sport, just like court speed, weather conditions, and scheduling issues. However, the ball issue seems to get less attention than other problems plaguing tennis.

The 2026 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 12 to February 1. Opening Week will span January 12-17, giving fans the opportunity to experience qualifiers, charity matches, open practice sessions, and Kids Tennis Day.

The main draw starts January 18 and comes to a thrilling conclusion with the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively, on the nights of Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1.

Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.

