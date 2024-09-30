Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Facing Off in China Open

#ChinaOpen 2019 champion @naomiosaka defeats Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the 4th round for the first time since she last played here 5 years ago.



Osaka will next meet No. 4 seed Coco Gauff and this will be their 5th meeting (tied 2-2).#2024ChinaOpen #AllForPassion pic.twitter.com/G6JTexZaNq