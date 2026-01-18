NCAA Star Michael Zheng Upsets Sebastian Korda at Australian Open

Michael Zheng intends on extending his winter break from Columbia University just a little longer after, beating former top-20 in the world Sebastian Korda.

The Columbia Lion came into the first round with a scorching hot three-match win streak from the qualifying rounds. And up against Korda, he continued to ride that momentum, securing an early two-set to love lead.

However, a rise in the former top-20 player's level pushed them both into their first-ever five-set affair. But for Zheng, a "second wind" swayed the match back in his favor, winning 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-3.

"I think Billie Jean said it best, 'Pressure is a privilege.' So this is what you work for, and it's just a privilege to get a chance to step on Kia Arena for your first-round match at a Grand Slam," Zheng said in a post-match conference.

Zheng came out playing a mature brand of tennis, winning points with composed drop shots at the net and outlasting his opponent in long rallies sauteed under the Melbourne heat. He was not only able to keep his cool under pressure but was also rewarded for doing so because of Korda's inability to accomplish the feat.

Suffering from injuries throughout the past two seasons, the 25-year-old was unable to produce a level to reach his first Grand Slam second round match since Roland Garros 2025.

Along with big serving that would either render Zheng answerless as it did in the fourth set, or add five double faults to his alarming 58 unforced errors, Korda simply did not produce an overall game plan that could overcome what Zheng was putting out.

Even in moments where Korda would try to use his experience against the Columbia senior, such as trying to win over the crowd or loud "come ons" after pivotal moments, Zheng was determined to join the young wave of Americans continuing to take over and will meet France's Clorentin Moutet in the second round.

The 2026 Australian Open runs through January 31 for the women and February 1 for the men. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

