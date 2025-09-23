Nike Tennis Stars Shine at 'Just Do It Challenge' in Beijing
Who cares that the four Grand Slam tournaments are over? The ATP and WTA schedules are packed full of exciting tournaments and exhibitions throughout the fall.
The Asia Swing of the schedule is quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to its larger-than-life events. Earlier today, Nike hosted its "Just Do It Challenge" in Beijing.
Players who participated in the activation include: Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner, Qinwen Zheng, Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, and Karen Khachanov.
Of course, the Nike roster includes even more stars, but some players are in Tokyo for the Japan Open. But the players on hand in Beijing did not disappoint. Below are just some of the highlights shared by fans on social media.
Naomi Osaka
WTA World No.14 Naomi Osaka was on hand for the event. The Japanese superstar has not played since the US Open. Osaka is the 12-seed in the China Open and has a first-round bye.
Jannik Sinner
ATP World No.2 Jannik Sinner was the star of the event. The Italian legend has not played since the US Open. He will enter the ATP 500 event as the number one seed and face Marin Čilić in the Round of 32 tomorrow.
Qinwen Zheng
WTA World No.9 Qinwen Zheng was the hometown hero at the event. The Chinese Olympic gold medalist has not played since Wimbledon. The China Open will be her first event since undergoing elbow surgery in July.
Emma Raducanu
WTA World No.32 Emma Raducanu was all smiles at the activation. The top-ranked British player is coming off an early exit at the Korea Open. She is the 30-seed at the China Open with a first-round bye.
Amanda Anisimova
WTA World No.4 Amanda Anisimova was the only American player on hand. The breakout star has not played since her finals run at the US Open. She is the third seed at the China Open with a first-round bye.
Mirra Andreeva
WTA World No.5 Mirra Andreeva kept it light with plenty of laughter throughout the festivities. She has not played since her third-round loss at the US Open. She is the fourth seed at the China Open with a first-round bye.
Karen Khachanov
ATP World No.10 Karen Khachanov stole the show with his Sinner-themed bucket hat. He has not played since his second-round exit at the US Open. The fifth-seeded Khachanov will face Alexandre Müller in the Round of 32 tomorrow.
The China Open runs from September 25 through October 1, 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
