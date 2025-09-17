Powerhouse Doubles Duo Reunite at Korea Open After Unexpected Split
It has been nearly three years since Barbora Krejčíková and Katerina Siniaková were at their zenith as one of the most formidable women's doubles teams on the planet.
During an unparalleled period of dominance between 2018 and 2023, the Czech pair won seven Grand Slam women's doubles titles, the WTA Tour finals, an Olympic Gold medal, and - as it was still known back in 2018 - the Fed Cup, where they played a vital role in securing the title for their country.
Having completed the career Golden Slam - all four major titles and Olympic Gold - with their US Open triumph in 2022, they then raised the very real prospect of winning each major twice when they kickstarted their 2023 campaign with a second Australian Open title, meaning recapturing the trophy in New York would complete a historic double lap of the Grand Slams.
However, victory at Melbourne Park - their seventh major title together - proved to be the last of the duo's current imperious era.
Further titles in Indian Wells and San Diego followed across the course of 2023. But those victories were punctuated by recurring injuries to both players as the pair suffered a drop-off in form and ranking during what proved to be a turbulent year.
This culminated in a failure to progress from the group stage of the season-ending WTA Finals, marking a particularly low point in the Czechs' six-year reign as the leading power in world doubles.
They rebounded to deliver a superb statement victory for the Czech Republic against the might of the USA in the Billie Jean King Cup just a week later. Yet this proved to be only a minor reprieve, as the Czechs' loss to Canada in the next round ultimately signalled the closing of the curtain on Krejčíková and Siniaková's time together as a women's doubles team.
Reportedly, it was just hours after exiting the Billie Jean King Cup that Siniaková made the call not to partner Krejčíková for the 2024 season.
It was an entirely unexpected development, given the pair's extraordinary success together, and one that left Krejčíková somewhat blindsided.
"This decision [to split] was Katerina's, not really mine – I would love to play with her and I would love to compete at the Olympics with her," Krejčíková told The National three months later.
"So, it's more on her to actually approach me and to talk to me about it, to see how she feels. I'm very open to reuniting and playing the Olympics together, but it's more on her right now."
As it transpired, the Czechs did reunite for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games the following summer, as well as during a warm-up event in Prague, which - unsurprisingly to many - they won.
However, they could not replicate their heroics from the Tokyo Games three years earlier, falling to Russian pairing Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals in Paris.
That last-eight loss on the clay courts of Roland-Garros remained the last time the tennis world had witnessed the remarkable talents of Krejčíková and Siniaková working in tandem on a doubles court.
That is, until last night in Seoul, when the duo reunited for the first time in 14 months at the 500-level event.
Returning amid the unfamiliar territory of being unseeded in the women's doubles field, the Czech team registered an impressive win on their comeback, defeating Anna Blinkova and Makoto Ninomiya 6-4, 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals.
Thus far, any word on the longer-term future of the former world No. 1 team's plans remains scarce. Indeed, their reunion was greeted with little of the fanfare it deserved when they stepped back out on court together to restart a potential second era of Czech magic.
It should also be noted that Taylor Townsend, herself a superb doubles player, currently holds the women's doubles No. 1 ranking spot alongside partner Siniaková in second place. They have constructed another excellent season after the success of their 2024 campaign. Combined, they are the No. 1 seeds and have just qualified for the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
It would appear there is no imminent change to their current set-up on the horizon, and for good reason.
Yet, if the Czechs can once again put together a strong run in South Korea, then perhaps we could be witnessing the early movements in a renaissance of one of the most successful doubles pairings in recent history.
To be frank, it would be a delightful sight to see.
More Tennis News
Aryna Sabalenka withdrawing from the China Open was an easy decision.
Emma Raducanu overcomes tears and rain delays in Korea Open win.
Jannik Sinner's brainwaves are the subject of Pablo Torre's latest investigation.
The Laver Cup unveils bold, black court before this weekend's tournament.
Iga Swiatek provides an update on her foot injury before the Korea Open.