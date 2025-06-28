Taylor Fritz Wins Eastbourne Open Title, 'Ready' for Wimbledon
Clay court season was a struggle for Taylor Fritz, so there was "Claylor" this year. But grass court season is off to another great start, so it is officially "Taylawn" summer.
On Saturday afternoon, Fritz took on fellow American Jenson Brooksby in the Lexus Eastbourne Open (ATP 250). Fritz defeated Brooksby in straight sets to win his fourth title in Eastbourne: 7-5, 6-1.
Fritz unleashed his powerful serve throughout the match with incredible accuracy. He tallied eight aces and one double fault. Fritz landed 61% of his first serves, winning points on 73% and 56% of his first and second serves, respectively.
Brooksby hit zero aces and double faults. He landed 71% of his first serves, winning points on 53% of his first and second serves, respectively. Brooksby was just 1/7 on break points compared to Fritz's 4/7 in break point opportunities.
Fritz said after the match, "I don't know what to say, there's something about Eastbourne. I just love it here. Every year, I come here, and it's such a good week."
"This year, it's been different, and I've had to fight through my matches. I feel like I've really upped my level," Fritz added.
Fritz improves to 24-11 and picks up his second title of the season. He will face rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday.
Fritz said of his chances at Wimbledon, "I'm going to be ready to go. I'd much rather go into the tournament with confidence and a title."
Fritz has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon twice (2022 and 2024), but looks to improve upon that mark this year in London.
Wimbledon runs from June 30 - July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
