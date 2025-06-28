Jannik Sinner Explains Staff Firings Before Wimbledon
On Friday afternoon, multiple news outlets reported that Jannik Sinner had shaken up his coaching staff just a few days before the start of Wimbledon.
In a shocking move, Sinner parted ways with with athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. Panichi and Badio had been on Sinner's staff for less than a year, and no reason was initially provided for the decision.
However, Sinner faced the media today for his pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon. Fans can watch the full video on the Wimbledon website. Of course, the first few questions were about Sinner's surprising staff move.
"Nothing major happened, nothing big happened. I parted ways not long ago. But it has not affected me. I feel ready to compete. I feel free. I feel me and my team, we are ready to do the best we can," explained Sinner.
"I'm here to play good tennis. That's my main goal. That's my main reason I'm here. We've reached incredible results in the past with them, so obviously huge thanks to them. We made some great job, but I decided to do something different. It's going to be interesting to see what I can do here in London."
When asked again, Sinner deflected, "As I said, there is not one specific thing. Nothing crazy happened. For sure, not. We made some great work. For me the final in Roland Garros was an amazing achievement. That's it."
"In this sport, things can happen. There is nothing incredible odd because sometimes a player feels something different. And that is my case."
When asked when he made the decision to shake up his staff, Sinner answered straightly, "Yeah, it was after Halle."
Sinner lost to Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16 at the Halle Open. The Italian Superstar is still the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 19-3 with one singles title (the Australian Open). He faces Luca Nardi in the first round on Monday, July 1.
Wimbledon runs from June 30 - July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
HEAD celebrates the 50th anniversary of Arthur Ashe's historic Wimbledon title.
Wilson and Roger Federer reprise classic tennis racket collection for Wimbledon.
Coco Gauff faces a brutal draw at Wimbledon 2025.
Breaking down Carlos Alcaraz's draw for Wimbledon 2025.
Nike serves classic tennis fashion with its 2025 London Collection for Wimbledon.