Qinwen Zheng Retires at China Open After Reinjuring Her Elbow
This past week, Qinwen Zheng returned to the tennis court for the first time since Wimbledon. After suffering a first-round upset in London, Zheng underwent elbow surgery on July 18, missing almost four months of action.
The Chinese superstar made her highly anticipated return at the China Open in Beijing. Unfortunately, her homecoming was short-lived. After defeating Emiliana Arango in her first match back, Zheng had to retire during today's Round of 32 match against Linda Noskova.
Zheng called a medical timeout in the third set with the score: 4-6, 6-3, 0-3 in favor of Noskova. It took less than 25 seconds of speaking with the physio before Zheng gave the signal that she was retiring mid-match.
The commentators speculated what could have been wrong as Zheng sat down for the timeout, but they realized the severity of the matter when the physio began examining her elbow.
"Oh, yikes. That's what we were afraid of. Didn't even want to say it," said one announcer before Zheng called it.
"Well, it's just her second match since Wimbledon, and she, of course, had an orthoscopic surgery, but it looks as if Qinwen Zheng is going to say 'No Mas,' and that is a shame for the Chinese faithful. But perhaps, wise. Some opined that it might have been a little too early for Zheng."
As the announcers discussed on the broadcast, some fans were worried that Zheng rushed back from her injury to play in front of her home fans in the China Open. However, in late August, Zheng returned to Switzerland, where she received a positive assessment from an orthopedic specialist.
Zheng has not yet spoken with the media in Beijing, but fans should expect to receive an update after she undergoes further evaluation.
Last season was the breakout year of Zheng's career. Not only did she make history by winning a gold medal for China in the Paris Olympics, but she finished the campaign with a career-best year-end singles ranking of No. 5.
After losing to Coco Gauff in the WTA Finals, Zheng lamented her shortened offseason. The rising star had very little time off due to numerous sponsorship obligations, events, and campaign photo shoots.
She began the year wearing an elbow sleeve and wore it all the way through Wimbledon. The World No.9 has a record of 20-12 with zero titles and could lose a lot of ranking points if she misses significant time during the Asian Swing.
The China Open runs through October 1, 2025.
