Star-Studded Quarterfinal Showdown Set at 2026 Dallas Open

What's happening in Dallas? They say everything is bigger in Texas, and the lights are certainly shining bright inside The Star in Frisco.

The gleaming, state-of-the-art arena is home to the Dallas Cowboys' practice facilities and, this week, the NEXO Dallas Open. Dallas is serving up some serious tennis theater, and as the ATP 500 event reaches its business end, the quarterfinal lineup is shaping up to be nothing short of spectacular.

From defending champions to college success stories, from Top 10 firepower to seasoned veterans chasing milestone wins, Friday's quarterfinal slate promises the kind of high-octane tennis that makes you lean forward in your seat. Let's break down the four matches that will determine who advances to the semifinals and who goes home wishing they'd brought their A-game to the Big D.

The Veteran vs. The Collegian: Marin Cilic vs. Jack Pennington Jones

On one side of the net stands former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, a towering Croatian who's been launching missiles off his racquet since before some of his opponents were old enough to seriously swing one.

The 37-year-old is enjoying something of a renaissance this week, having just notched his 600th tour-level win in the opening round, a milestone that puts him in the kind of rare air where legends thrive. With this run, he's notched 123 ATP quarter-finals to his name, trailing only Novak Djokovic among active players. A tournament win in Dallas would give him 22 career ATP tour titles.

Across from him is Jack Pennington Jones, the ultimate "Wait, who?" moment for casual tennis fans. The former Texas Christian University standout is living proof that the college-to-pro pipeline, while challenging in theory, is far from impossible.

Pennington Jones has navigated the murky, unforgiving waters of Challenger tennis and qualifying rounds to find himself on the biggest stage of his young career so far, and he didn't get here by accident.

The transition from college tennis to the professional tour is notoriously brutal. While NCAA competition provides structure, team support, and a guaranteed schedule, the pro circuit demands self-sufficiency, relentless travel to places you might not pick out on a map, and the psychological fortitude to handle the grind of week-in, week-out competition where nobody chauffeurs you around.

Many talented college players crash and burn trying to make the leap, but Pennington Jones is quietly and methodically assembling the results needed to crack into ATP-level events.

Interestingly, Pennington Jones shares more than just a first name with British rising star Jack Draper. The two have developed a genuine friendship on tour, bonding over the shared experience of trying to break into the elite echelon of men’s tennis.

Draper has spoken about the camaraderie that exists among younger players trying to crack the code, and for Pennington Jones, this quarterfinal can represent a sense of validation that all those years of grinding were worth it. For Cilic, it’s a chance to prove that experience, guile, and big-match pedigree still matter in 2026.

Taylor Fritz's Perseverance: Top Seed vs. Sebastian Korda

Top seed Taylor Fritz has made ATP 250 and 500 events his personal playground over the past few years, and despite battling through some physical discomfort this week, he's through to yet another quarterfinal at this level. Fritz's consistency on tour is borderline absurd.

He simply knows how to navigate these tournaments, balancing controlled aggression with good court positioning and leveraging his big serve to start points off on the front foot.

Though Fritz is admittedly a little banged up, he will be motivated by the opportunity to continue his dominant run. He faces Sebastian Korda, a player whose last ATP Tour title came at the Washington D.C. 500 in 2024 and who is hungry to prove he belongs in these conversations again.

This matchup features two of the most well-rounded young Americans in the game, both armed with aggressive baseline games that can leave opponents scrambling. Korda has the shot-making standard to trouble anyone when his timing is on point, and he’ll need every ounce of it to overcome Fritz, who has shown time and again that he will elevate his game when the stakes get higher.

Ben Shelton's Good Form: The No. 2 Seed vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

World No. 9 Ben Shelton is one of the most electrifying, pulse-pounding players to watch in men's tennis right now. The 23-year-old American brings an intensity and athleticism that can overwhelm opponents, combining raw power with the kind of fearless shotmaking that makes highlight reels go viral. He's riding high after defeating Adrian Mannarino in the second round—finally avenging a 1-3 head-to-head deficit that had haunted him since their last match at the U.S. Open.

Shelton's lone previous victory over the crafty Frenchman came during his breakthrough Toronto Masters title run last August, the biggest trophy of his still young career. That week showed what Shelton is capable of when everything clicks: dominant serving, big returns, and the fearlessness to go for his shots when the pressure is on.

Now bidding in his 25th tour-level quarterfinal, Shelton draws Miomir Kecmanovic, a sturdy Serbian who has quietly built a solid career as a consistent tour-level competitor. Kecmanovic has never gone up against Shelton on tour, but he will be looking to exploit any lapse in Shelton's focus or any moment where the American's foot comes off the gas pedal.

His mostly even-keeled demeanor is one that might be able to handle the rocking crowd that Shelton will have in his back pocket. The key for Shelton will be controlling his emotions and channeling his power into smart, percentage tennis. If he can do that, his ceiling is as high as anyone's in this draw. Maybe even higher.

Can Shapo Defend? Denis Shapovalov vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Defending champion Denis Shapovalov is back in Dallas, and he's not here for the barbecue; he's here to prove that last year's title was not a fluke, a one-week wonder, or divine intervention. The Canadian southpaw also captured the 2025 Los Cabos title, showing he's regaining more of the form that once made him a Top 10 player and appointment viewing for fans who appreciate raw artistry.

Shapovalov's one-handed backhand and aggressive all-court game make him a nightmare matchup when he's dialed in and seeing the ball like a beach ball. In the second round, Shapovalov dispatched Aleksandar Kovacevic, who brought his absolute best, but couldn't overcome the defending champ's firepower, precision, and the kind of confidence that comes from knowing you've already conquered this building once before.

Next up for Shapovalov is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the explosive, enigmatic Spaniard known for his unpredictable shotmaking, emotional intensity, and the ability to pull off winners from anywhere on the court. Fokina can be a tough out on his best days; however, his inconsistency has often been his Achilles' heel, and Shapovalov will look to pounce on any lapses in concentration or any moment where the Spaniard buckles under pressure.

Although Fokina has put together an impressive stretch of results that have him back up to his career-high ranking of 14 in the world, his track record indicates that things could get very tricky when it's time to close out big moments. This matchup promises to be a clash with two expressive athletes who are not afraid to go big, swing freely, and live dangerously on the edge of brilliance and disaster.

As the NEXO Dallas Open reaches its weekend climax, one thing is crystal clear: the lights inside The Star in Frisco are illuminating some of the brightest, boldest talent in men's tennis.

Whether it's a battle-tested veteran like Cilic chasing sweet victories and refusing to fade quietly, a college star like Pennington Jones living out a dream, or established stars like Fritz, Shelton, and Shapovalov hunting more silverware to add to their growing collections, Friday's quarterfinals promise some engaging moments on court.

